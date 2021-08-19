223,698 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Horizon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $143,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZAC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HZAC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

