$255.13 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post sales of $255.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.50 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $725.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $768.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOW shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

