26,672 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,428,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

