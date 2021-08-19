2,703 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

TDY opened at $451.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $462.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

