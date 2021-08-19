$291.11 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $291.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.10 million and the highest is $296.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,713,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $161.50 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.32 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

