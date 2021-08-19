2key.network Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,647,698 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

