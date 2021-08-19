$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $264.02 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 860.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,836,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

