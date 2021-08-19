$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $483.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 50.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in uniQure by 47.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in uniQure by 153.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in uniQure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

