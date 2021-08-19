$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

