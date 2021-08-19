$314.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $314.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.30 million and the lowest is $313.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $193.66 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.59.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
