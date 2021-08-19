$314.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $314.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.30 million and the lowest is $313.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $318.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,498,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $193.66 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.