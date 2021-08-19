$326.31 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $326.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $327.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $648.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $260.79 and a fifty-two week high of $679.19.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

