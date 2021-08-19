329,329 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 4.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares during the period.

PAVE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 3,258,620 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.