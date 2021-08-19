$36.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report $36.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,679.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $130.55 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $156.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

REPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,095. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.