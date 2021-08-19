3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,430,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283,078 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 5.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.63% of 3M worth $1,873,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.21. 39,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,188. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

