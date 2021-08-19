$422.32 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post sales of $422.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $465.34 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.56. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

