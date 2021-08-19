422,946 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 422,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,700,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $335,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $513,000.

DFAS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

