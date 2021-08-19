$445.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $445.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.00 million and the highest is $457.12 million. Vectrus reported sales of $352.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $566.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

