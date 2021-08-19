$45.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report $45.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.53 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLP stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

