45,307 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

