$461.66 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $461.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,706,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.35 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

