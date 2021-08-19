4NEW 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,772.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $78,133.79 and $2,772.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00847938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00102612 BTC.

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

