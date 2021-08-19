$537.89 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce $537.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.60 million and the highest is $540.72 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,183 shares of company stock worth $8,525,824. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Redfin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 115,251 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

