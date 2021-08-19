$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270,000.00 to $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

