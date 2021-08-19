$602.81 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post sales of $602.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the highest is $613.00 million. Woodward reported sales of $531.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of WWD opened at $117.96 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

