$683.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $683.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.20 million to $692.88 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $83.60 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 114,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.