$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $172.02 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.