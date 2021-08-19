$701.67 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report $701.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.37 million. Teleflex reported sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $371.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.89. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.