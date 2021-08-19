$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report sales of $77.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the highest is $78.71 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $308.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Upland Software stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

