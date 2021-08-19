$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $750,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $2.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $2.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.94 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

AQB stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.