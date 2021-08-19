80,666 Shares in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

GMBL opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

