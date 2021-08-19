$837.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $837.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $829.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. The Middleby posted sales of $634.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $1,199,889 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.89. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

