84,712 Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

