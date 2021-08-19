$866.30 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report sales of $866.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.80 million and the lowest is $859.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.33. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

