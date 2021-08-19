87,067 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $2,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

NYSE DG traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $232.85. 13,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

