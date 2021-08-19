8PAY (8PAY) Trading 64.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $348,144.62 and $623,193.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00141875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00149289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,456.06 or 0.99848982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.80 or 0.00908725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00706034 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.