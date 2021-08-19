8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $655,112.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $655,112.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

