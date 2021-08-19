$90.75 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post $90.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the highest is $90.90 million. Appian reported sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $355.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.33 million to $356.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $417.13 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 29.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41. Appian has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.74.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

