91,310 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $33,045,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.