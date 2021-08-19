9,168 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

COF opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

