9,787 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $3,020,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $2,651,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKSI opened at $141.21 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

