A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $590.00

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.50), with a volume of 59060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAG. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £643.05 million and a PE ratio of 33.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 542.47.

In related news, insider Mark Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,188.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

