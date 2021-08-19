AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 229,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,163. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAR by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

