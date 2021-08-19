Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,592 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 5.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $104,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $125.72. 4,283,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

