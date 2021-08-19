AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 96.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,286. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.