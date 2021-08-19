AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.61. 53,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

