AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 392,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,300. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.