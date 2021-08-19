ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,239.0 days.

Shares of AMKYF stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.75.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

