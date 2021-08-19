Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Aben Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Aben Resources Company Profile
