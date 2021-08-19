Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Aben Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

