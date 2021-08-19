Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANF opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

