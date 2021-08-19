Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Declares GBX 1.21 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASLI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 124.50 ($1.63). 132,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.68. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £327.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

